Warmer tomorrow across the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We will see a quiet evening across the Heartland weather wise. Temperatures will be cool this evening but not as chilly as we saw last night. Readings will fall through the 50s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a few highs clouds streaming across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
We look to remain dry through the rest of the work week. The weekend is looking warm and dry as well with highs reaching the lower 70s. By Tuesday of next week a frontal system could bring some showers to the area but until then, most of us get a chance to dry out.
