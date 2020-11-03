Wallingford wins Mo. House Dist. 147 race

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Wayne Wallingford won state representative for Missouri House District 147.
With 100 percent precincts voting, Wallingford had 10,156 votes and Andy Leighton had 5,919 votes.
Republican Wayne Wallingford is currently the Mo. senator for District 27, and has been since 2013. Because of term limits, he isn’t eligible to run for reelection in 2020. Instead, he ran for state representative for District 147.
The 147th District is currently represented by Republican Kathy Swan, whose term ends January 2021. She has held the office since 2013.
