GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky
By Amber Ruch | November 3, 2020 at 7:10 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 10:26 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS/AP) - Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.

McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.

The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath. She’s a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider. McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky.

