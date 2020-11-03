GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS/AP) - Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.
McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.
The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath. She’s a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider. McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky.
