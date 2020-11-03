De-stressing post election night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If this election cycle has you stressed out, you are not alone.
A recent study suggests more than half of Americans expect election day to be the most tense day of their lives so far.
A report from the American Psychology Association found 68 percent of adults in the United States said the presidential election is a significant source of stress this year, it’s up from 52 percent in 2020.
Licensed Professional Counselor, Sharon Braun, said the main thing is to recognize that you’re worried and figure out what going on
“You can worry how the election is going to turn out but your worry will not change the outcome. The most important thing you can do is be good to yourself.” said Braun.
Braun emphasized if you feel anxious and ideations of depression to reach out to the Missouri Crisis line
