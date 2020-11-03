COVID-19 now the 3rd leading cause of death in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero updated the public Tuesday, Nov. 3, on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson laid out his plan for the “winter strategy” in dealing with COVID-19 during these winter months where more people will be inside, and visiting families over the holidays.
Bo Ryall, AR Hospital Association said the total number of hospital beds is not the issue, it is the number of healthcare workers available to staff the beds.
Ryall reported that 10% of occupied beds have COVID-19 patients as do 26% of occupied ICU beds, while 31% of ventilators are used by COVID patients.
Hospitalizations in the state have decreased slightly, but the state says they’re still seeing increases in Northeast Arkansas. Hospitals are “tight” in northeast Arkansas, and they’re seeing a shortage in healthcare workers, not PPE.
“Fatigue is setting in,” he said.
Northeast Arkansas saw an 8.1% increase in growth rates since Oct. 25, which again leads the state.
Three counties in Region 8 made the top 10 list in new cases.
Dr. Jose Romero lists the top counties:
- 1. Benton
- 2. Washington
- 3. Pulaski
- 4. Craighead-38
- 5. Sebastian
- 6. Saline
- 7. Greene - 31
- 8. Faulkner
- 9. Miller & Mississippi - 24
- 10. White - 23
- 11. Crawford
Johnny Key, Sec. of the Arkansas Department of Education, says the state is starting to see an increase in K-12 schools, and they’re still seeing issues with online learning.
