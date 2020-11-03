Cape Girardeau County voter turnout larger than ever before

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nationwide, this year’s election has been highly anticipated, and there’s no difference here in Cape Girardeau County.
Nearly 828,000 Missouri voters returned their absentee or mail-in ballots on Sunday, about three times as many absentee ballots counted in the last election.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summer stated they do not have an exact number for voter turnout, but said it has been greater than any other year.
“I think we will see some of the highest numbers Cape County has seen in the past. The polls were busy. We had lines at the beginning of the day at 6 a.m.,” said Summers.
Summers said they expect to have majority of the county reported by 10 p.m. Nov. 3, on their website CapeCountyElections.com.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.