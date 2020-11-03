Bost re-elected to U.S. House of Representative Dist. 12 in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Mike Bost (Republican) won the office of U.S. House of Representatives for District 12 in Illinois.
Democrat Raymond Lenzi received 44,062 votes and Bost received 95,395 votes.
Mike Bost, Republican, has held the office of Representative for District 12 since 2015.
His term ends in January 2021 and was running for re-election.
Illinois' 12th Congressional District includes the counties of Jefferson, Perry, Franklin, Williamson, Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Jackson, Randolph, Monroe, and St. Claire, as well as part of Madison County.
You can click here to check more election night results.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.