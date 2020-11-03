Parson wins election for Mo. governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS/AP) -Republican Mike Parson wins election for governor in Missouri.
Parson spoke after winning the election.
He defeated Democratic state auditor Nicole Galloway for the chance to serve a full term in the role he inherited when his predecessor resigned under a cloud of scandal two years ago.
Galloway spoke live on Facebook on Tuesday night.
Parson, a former state representative and sheriff, campaigned on law-and-order issues heading into Tuesday’s election and fought off criticism from Galloway over his laissez faire approach to the coronavirus pandemic.
Parson was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and ascended to the top job two years later when Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned amid a scandal.
