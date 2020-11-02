Missing Graves Co., Ky. truck driver found safe in Texas

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky truck driver was found safe in Texas.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said Felix Villegas was found safe in Amarillo, and made contact with his family. They were making arrangements to get him home.
According to Graves County deputies, Villegas, an over-the-road truck driver, was reported missing on Monday, November 2 after he hadn’t spoken to family since October 31.
He was added to the National Crime Information Computer as a missing person.
Graves County deputies said his semi-truck was towed earlier in the week from a truck stop in Amarillo, Texas and returned to the registered owner.
