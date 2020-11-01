Paducah man arrested after police pursuit on drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Justin Ligon, 22, of Paducah was arrested after a police pursuit in McCracken County.
Dep. Hartman with the McCracken County Sherriff’s Office attempt to stop Ligon for speeding.
Ligon failed to stop and continued at speeds higher than 90 mile per hour.
He lost control and crash into a guardrail on Rosewood Dr.
It was determined that Ligon was in possession of a large quantity of Methamphetamine.
Ligon was arrested without further incident.
