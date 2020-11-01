Heartland organization uses art to raise money during pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many businesses have financially felt the effect of COVID-19; and one Heartland organization is using the Halloween season to help survive.
“We’re definitely in a position right now where we need help to continue serving our community,” said Scoggin.
Project Human X, an art center and gallery in Carbondale, is trying to survive the pandemic through creativity.
Because of COVID-19, the center limited guests to 18 at a time, which took a toll on it financially. So, they’re offering a weekend full of activities including glow-in-the-dark painting, open mic and movie nights to help raise money.
Co-owner Marquez Scoggin said his mother became sick while in college. During that time, art brought him and his mother joy.
“That was one way that I found peace while being with my mother...the beauty of painting is, not only did it make me feel better but my mother loved to watch me paint as well,” said Scoggin.
Co-owner Cree Sahidah-Glanz said even though they face financial issues right now, they plan to keep creating a safe place for southern Illinois.
“We’re doing what we can to keep this train running, "Sahidah-Glanz said. "Best believe we don’t give up.”
“It’s because of all of you that we’re continuing to make this community a beautiful place,” said Scoggin.
To conclude the weekend, Project Human X will host group painting at 1 p.m., followed by a movie screening to celebrate the Day of the Dead.
If you would like to donate, you can visit ProjectHumanX.com
