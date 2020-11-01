Gov. Beshear: Highest week of COVID-19 cases reported since pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear reported Sunday evening that the past week had more new COVID cases confirmed than any other week since the pandemic began.
In an update provided by the governor’s office, Beshear said the number of cases demands attention.
“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” Beshear said. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”
Beshear confirmed 1,423 new cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth to 108,642.
Four new deaths were also confirmed Sunday, with the total number of Kentuckians who have died due to the virus now at 1,489.
Positivity rate for Kentucky on a seven-day rolling average is now at 6.14 percent.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said the spread of COVID-19 is accelerating “at a dangerous pace,” urging counties within the red zone to follow the recommendations given to help slow the spread, especially as flu season approaches.
“Having multiple viruses actively circulating at the same time makes the situation even more difficult, but we have effective defenses that work for these and other viruses," Stack said. "Avoid gatherings. If you’re around people, remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household. Wear a face mask. Wash your hands thoroughly. Avoid touching your eyes and mouth. And, clean surfaces with sanitizing wipes or a chlorine bleach solution. It’s a highly effective killer of germs of all sorts.”
Other information provided on Sunday’s report includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 994
- Patients currently in ICU: 250
- Patients currently on a ventilator: 136
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
