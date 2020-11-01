First Alert: Windy and cold today

(KFVS) - A dry cold front moving through during this morning will bring windy and cooler conditions.
First Alert Meteorologist Brian Alworth says highs will range from about 50 northeast to the upper 50s southwest.
Despite full sunshine, gusty northwest winds will create a significant wind chill. Those winds will decrease quickly after sunset, leading to a clear, cold night.
Official freeze warnings are in effect for tonight into Monday morning as official lows will range from the mid-20s to around 30.
Monday will be sunny and cool, but temps will climb quickly into the 60s by Tuesday afternoon and to near 70 by the end of the week.
A weak upper system could bring some high clouds about mid-week, but it should stay dry at least until next weekend, when southerly flow will begin to bring in more humidity.
Right now, next weekend looks breezy and mild.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.