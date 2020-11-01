First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for the entire region for tonight/Monday morning as this should easily be the coldest night of the season thus far. Winds will decouple quickly after sunset and by daybreak it will be clear, cold and frosty with official lows ranging from the mid 20s to about 30 in the Bootheel, except locally colder in valley locations. Monday will be sunny and cool but much less breezy, as winds become light southwesterly by afternoon. Monday night will be clear and chilly, but with lows mostly above freezing.
The week ahead will be dry with a gradual warming trend. Tuesday (election day) looks dry and mild (in fact most of the nation will have unusually quiet weather). A weak upper trough will bring some high clouds about mid-week but should pass with no precip. By the end of the week southerly flow aloft will make for breezy, warm and humid conditions with highs near 70. Our next significant chance of rain may not arrive until early the following week!
