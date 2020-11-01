Egyptian Health Department reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 14 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saline County has eight new cases, Gallatin County has two, and White County has four.
Saline County has had a total of 713 lab confirmed positives, including 13 deaths.
White County has had a total of 323 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 140 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
