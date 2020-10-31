VFW trunk or treat event brings in hundreds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were many people out across the Heartland gathering candy and wearing spooky costumes while trick or treating in some form or fashion.
Many of those were Trunk-or-Treat events, like the event at the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau, where they had more than a hundred show up for candy and a spooky good time.
“We just want to have a safe outdoor activity for the kids,” VFW Auxiliary member Dale Humphries said. “We know they are limited to what they can do this year so we just wanted to invite all the kids in the are out, so they can come out and enjoy Halloween.”
Humphries said this event is a good alternative to traditional trick or treating.
“It’s totally outdoors. You’re not going up to anybody’s house and you’re not in their space,” Humphries said. “We’re wearing gloves so we’re just going to hand the candy out, keep our distance from them and wish them a happy Halloween.”
After the event, the VFW Post 3838 and Auxiliary held a Toys for Tots fundraiser and spaghetti dinner to allow people to bring in gifts and contribute to helping children that are less fortunate that are lacking in gifts.
