Stars and Stripes Museum holds Halloween Bash, introduces history for kids

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Stars and Stripes Museum/Library held a Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 31 to present kids some nice treats, a costume contest and more, all while they were able to also look inside the museum and learn about local and national historic events.
The National Stars and Stripes Museum/Library is dedicated to preserving our nation’s military newspaper, the Stars and Stripes. The first Stars and Stripes was printed in Bloomfield in 1861 when Union soldiers took possession of the Bloomfield Herald.
An organizer we talked with said they had more than a hundreds kids come in and get some treats and look around and the various artifacts.
“It was time for the whole world that they know how important we were,” Curator Morgan Wilkinson said. “We’ve really tried the way we’ve done more outreach with schools, the way we have more events here and throughout the community. So it’s really rewarding to know when it pays off. A lot of the kids today have never been here before.”
WIlkinson said this was a great opportunity to be able to have activities with them instead of just showing them what they are learning.
“It’s really fun to do silly things to do with Halloween but it’s fun and it gets them here and they still get to see all our exhibits instead of talking about historical stuff,” Wilkinson said. “Like part of our Halloween Bash is we did kid’s crafts. One of them was a sugar skull which was based on the day of the dead. So that was a historical thing. We also had a mummy dog thing that which was military related.”
Their next event scheduled called Cookies and Cocoa with Santa on December 5th.
