Multiple crashes block I-24 east in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting multiple crashes on I-24 east, at the 57mm, the 60mm and the 62mm.
The eastbound lanes are closed.
No injuries are reported.
Multiple vehicles, including semi trucks were involved, and some are disabled.
The road is estimated to be closed for three hours.
Eastbound I-24 traffic will be detoured off at the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 interchange to follow KY 93 South to KY 139 South to return to I-24 via U.S. 68 at Cadiz Exit 65.
At this time we are advising eastbound traffic to seek an alternate route via I-69 and the Pennyrile Parkway between I-24 Exit 43 and Exit 83. This adds about 15 minutes of travel time, but avoids traffic snarls along the rural secondary highways that parallel this blocked section of I-24 between the 52 and 65mm.
