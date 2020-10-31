First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

We are in for a dry weekend, although a moisture-starved cold front will move through from west to east overnight and introduce cooler and breezier conditions on Sunday. Today will be a bit warmer, with light southerly winds developing. Mostly sunny skies early will likely give way to more clouds this afternoon and evening, but official highs should still be around 60° or so. Temps after sunset will drop from the 50s into the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be mainly clear but chilly and a bit blustery.