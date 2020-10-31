First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

We are in for a dry weekend, although a moisture-starved cold front will move through from west to east overnight and introduce cooler and breezier conditions on Sunday. Today will be a bit warmer, with light southerly winds developing. Mostly sunny skies early will likely give way to more clouds this afternoon and evening, but official highs should still be around 60° or so. Temps after sunset will drop from the 50s into the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be mainly clear but chilly and a bit blustery.
The work week should stay dry, with gradually moderating temps. Monday morning will be the coldest morning of the week, with lows mainly below freezing. A freeze warning will likely be issued for Sunday night into Monday morning. Through the week the upper levels will gradually ridge out, bringing dry and warmer conditions. The second half of the week into next weekend will likely bring above average temps to the area with highs closer to 70° again….along with a bit more humidity.
