First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A dry cold front will sweep through overnight, making for cooler and windier conditions on Sunday. But this Halloween evening should still be ok, with partly cloudy skies and air temps falling from the 50s into the 40s….and light southerly breezes. After a chilly and blustery Sunday, Sunday night will be colder. In fact a freeze is likely over most of the region Sunday night/Monday morning with lows ranging from the mid 20s north to near freezing near Kennett and Caruthersville.
The work week will feature dry and progressively warmer conditions. After a cool Monday, temps will slowly climb as high pressure aloft builds back in from the west. By late in the week we’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s…even close to 70. Not much chance of rain until an upper trough approaches from the west late next weekend or even early the following week!
