First Alert: Highs around 60 today, Halloween night looking dry, cool

(KFVS) - It’s going to be a dry weekend, and a cold front will move through from west to east overnight and bring cooler, breezier conditions on Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist Brian Alworth says today will be a bit warmer with light southerly winds developing. Mostly sunny skies will likely give way to more clouds this afternoon and evening, but official highs should still be around 60 degrees.
After sunset, temperatures will drop from the 50s into the 40s with partly-cloudy skies.
Sunday will be mainly clear but chilly and a bit blustery. A Freeze Warning will likely be issued for Sunday night into Monday morning.
Monday morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows mainly below freezing.
