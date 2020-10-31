Egyptian Health Department reports 1 more COVID-19 related death, 15 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident that has died due to COVID-19, and 15 more people have tested positive for the virus.
Saline County has six of the new cases, Galatin County has two, and Union County has seven.
Saline County has had a total of 706 lab confirmed positives, including 13 deaths.
White County has had a total of 319 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 138 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.