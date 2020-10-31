Crews refurbish Superman statue in Metropolis, Ill.

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The makeover begins for the Man of Steel.
A big tent was placed around the giant Superman statue in Metropolis, Ill. on Friday, October 30 as crews started refurbishing the statue.
First they’re blasting and cleaning the statue. The following week, it’ll get a brand new paint job.
The whole project is expected to take about a week.
The Metropolis Chamber of Commerce said it’s been a long-awaited improvement.
“This is so exciting," said Karla Ogle with the Chamber Board of Directors. "Our Superman statue is literally visited by thousands of people from all over United States that will hop off the interstate and go take a picture next to Superman. I mean, where else can you see a statue 15 feet tall the Man of Steel, so he gets visited by a lot, so it, for us, want to keep him looking his best.”
To fund the project, the Chamber brought back the Engraved Brick Campaign, which originally funded the statue back in 1993.
