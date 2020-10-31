Bi-County Health Department reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 66 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Franklin County has 46 new cases and Williamson County has 40 new cases.
To date, there have been a total of 2,100 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,130 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 62 deaths in Williamson County and 11 deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 1,198 have recovered in Williamson County and 562 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.