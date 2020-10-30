What you need to know Oct. 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, October 30.
We are finally drying out!
Clouds slowly moved out overnight which allowed for chilly wake-up temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.
There will be plenty of sunshine today!
Afternoon high temperatures will still be below average in the 50s.
Tonight temps will drop into the 40s and into the 30s by Saturday morning.
A few clouds will push in Saturday afternoon, but the weekend is looking dry.
Halloween night will be chilly with temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s through the evening and night.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, but breezy as a cold front moves through.
Temperatures Monday morning will fall into the 20s and 30s, so a freeze is looking very likely over much of the Heartland.
Next week will be sunny and dry with temps in the 50s and climbing to the mid-60s.
- An Illinois judge will rule if a 17-year-old accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will be extradited to stand trial on homicide charges.
- Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois High School Association are not seeing eye-to-eye on winter sports.
- Governor Parson says he will not impose a state-wide mask mandate in Missouri, instead he will continue to allow county health boards to make that decision.
- The annual “War for the Wheel” football game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukis is tonight. KFVS12 will air the game.
- Cape Girardeau’s Haunted Hall of Horrors will be open for its final nights tonight and tomorrow.
- Curbside absentee voting is becoming a popular option to cast a ballot in Cape Girardeau.
- Recent rain has put harvest on hold for many Heartland farmers.
- Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.
- The federal government has closed a coronavirus testing lab in Missouri over concerns about test accuracy.
- The CDC considers trick-or-treating as high risk during the pandemic, but the agency is offering last-minute ways to minimize COVID infection.
- Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia.
