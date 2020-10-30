War for the Wheel watch party held at Houck Stadium

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Both football teams at SIU and SEMO went through a lot to play a game during a pandemic, and there’s still a chance for fans to cheer them on safely.
“It’s a huge rivalry, so we’re really excited about the game and the war for the wheel," said Nate Saverino, SEMO’s associate athletic director for External Affairs.
It’s the first time fans can fill Houck Stadium this school year to watch the Redhawks.
Saverino said anyone can come to the stadium on October 30 to watch the War for the Wheel for free, kick off is at 6 p.m.
“I think we’ve got plenty of room for fans to come out and spread out, and enjoy watching the game together, and a football game this fall will be a lot of fun," he said.
It’s not just a big night for the fans and players. It’s the first time SEMO’s marching band gets to perform on the field this semester.
“It’s pretty exciting considering we’ve been working hard at this all semester, and then to finally be able to show it off, I think everyone’s been putting a lot of work into this," said Rachel Richardson, a band member.
Richardson said she looks forward to entertaining the crowd.
“I mean that’s what it’s all about is just making the audience happy," said Richardson.
“Everybody’s kind of missed being able to perform like we used to be able to, so I think we’re all ready to get out there," said AJ Haessly, a SEMO band member.
Fans can bring their own food and drinks, just no alcohol. Food is not allowed on the turf. Watch party organizers ask fans to wear a mask in the main concourse and when they cannot social distance.
