S7HD reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
They are reporting a cumulative total of 1,856 cases of COVID-19 with 642 active cases.
Alexander County has two cases, Hardin County also has two cases, Johnson County has nine cases, Massac County has four new cases, Pope County has one new case, and Union County has 10 cases.
S7HD is reporting 26 deaths in the region.
Eight more people have recovered in the region, bringing the total to 1,185.
