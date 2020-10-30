SEMO hosts watch party for the War for the Wheel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Last year SEMO fans were cheering on the RedHawks in Houck stadium in person, this year they watched on a screen.
Southeast Missouri RedHawks battled the Southern Illinois Salukis in the War for the Wheel at Saluki Stadium with attendance limited to team families only.
Southeast Missouri State University Athletics hosted a watch party at Houck stadium free and open to the public.
Although fans were watching the game through a screen, they said it’s just like watching the game in person and would not mind doing the same for other SEMO sports.
“I’ve never seen SEMO football in person. So, I was really excited to be able to come here tonight and watch the game even if it’s on a screen,” said Maya Rice.
“It’s practically like being at the game. You’re on the field so you’re kind of in the game. I wouldn’t be complaining if it was for other sports too,” said Alyssa Ray.
This game will count toward the 2020-21 season record and used to determine the proposed 16-team playoff field.
