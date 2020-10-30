1,941 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,941 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 30.
Currently, there is a total of 105,242 cases and 1,476 deaths.
The positivity rate in the state on Friday was 6.19 percent.
KDPH said 974 patients are hospitalized, 241 are in the ICU and 121 are on a ventilator.
Governor Andy Beshear asked Kentuckians to make a plan now for a safe Halloween as COVID-19 cases rise. You can click here to check the KDPH Halloween guidance.
The governor and KDPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also reminded community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest-hit areas to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations.
“We absolutely must double down in terms of applying caution,” said Dr. Stack. “With nearly 70 counties now in the red zone, I am pleading with you to observe both Halloween and Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part.”
