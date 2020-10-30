National Historic Park established in Ste. Genevieve

“Today, Ste. Genevieve is taking its rightful place among our nation’s most historically and culturally significant destinations,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. “Establishing Ste. Genevieve as part of the National Park System has been a years-long effort and we owe this success to all of the local residents who have worked tirelessly to preserve and share this unique part of our state and nation’s history. I’ve been proud to champion this effort in the Senate and I appreciate Secretary Bernhardt’s support for getting this done. I hope more Americans will be encouraged to visit our nation’s newest national park and experience firsthand what life was like in French colonial America.”