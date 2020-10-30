National Historic Park established in Ste. Genevieve

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - The final step in establishing the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park and designating it as a unit of the National Park System.
The legislation to make Ste. Genevieve a national park was introduced in 2016, and signed into law March 2018.
“Today, Ste. Genevieve is taking its rightful place among our nation’s most historically and culturally significant destinations,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. “Establishing Ste. Genevieve as part of the National Park System has been a years-long effort and we owe this success to all of the local residents who have worked tirelessly to preserve and share this unique part of our state and nation’s history. I’ve been proud to champion this effort in the Senate and I appreciate Secretary Bernhardt’s support for getting this done. I hope more Americans will be encouraged to visit our nation’s newest national park and experience firsthand what life was like in French colonial America.”
The village of Ste. Genevieve dates back to the early 1700s, making it Missouri’s oldest town.
It was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1960, also making it one of the oldest National Historic Landmark districts in the country.
It is known for its centuries-old homes featuring unique French vertical log architecture.
“So many people have worked so hard on this project for so long,” said U.S. Representative Jason Smith. “It was my great pleasure to lead the efforts in Congress along with Senator Blunt to establish this historic national park. I applaud the good folks of Ste. Genevieve for their vision to share their city’s rich history. Ste. Genevieve is a jewel in the eighth Congressional District and now, the world will surely come to know why as visitors discover its roots and the thriving community it is today.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.