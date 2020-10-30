Lane reduction on U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge due to light repairs

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A lane reduction was scheduled on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge for Monday, November 2.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will be repairing navigation lights on the bridge. They said the work can be completed by climbers working atop the bridge piers below the deck. However, some brief lane restrictions may be required.
The brief, intermittent lane restrictions are likely to be in place from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
The Cairo Bridge connects Kentucky and Illinois about 5 miles north of Wickliffe at Kentucky mile point 7.372. It connects with the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Mississippi River Bridge that carries traffic between Illinois and Missouri.
