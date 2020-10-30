Ky. Senate candidate Amy McGrath to make campaign stop in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Democratic candidate for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat will make a stop in Paducah on Friday, October 30.
Amy McGrath will visit with voters at Bob Noble Park Amphitheater at 12:30 p.m.
The retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel’s last campaign stop in Paducah was in August.
Kentucky’s hotly contested U.S. Senate seat is one of the most closely watched races in the nation.
Incumbent Republican Senator Mitch McConnell is also on the campaign trail in Kentucky this week.
