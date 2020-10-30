Jackson County Health Department reports 26 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) was notified of 26 more residents who have contracted COVID-19.
There are 180 active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 1,640 confirmed cases in the county.
19 more individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,434 individuals.
In addition, a death was incorrectly reported yesterday for Jackson County.
The individual passed away in Jackson County, but was not a resident of the county.
There have been 26 total COVID-19 related deaths.
Jackson County is one of 48 other counties in the state on the COVID-19 warning list.
JCHD Administrator, Bart Hagston stated, “The warning list, along with the regional resurgence mitigations in effect, are meant to draw increased attention. The rise in new cases and test positivity rates, along with a reported increase in hospital admissions, should have people concerned. I hope that concern translates into action, such as wearing masks, social distancing and limiting social gatherings.”
