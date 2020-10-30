Ill. Gaming Board license approvals on hold, delays Walker’s Bluff casino plans

SRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Walker’s Bluff in Carterville will have to wait six months to find out if they can begin work on a casino destination resort.
The Illinois Gaming Board has requested a six month extension from the State due to COVID-19 mitigations, re-openings and closings.
Walker’s Bluff told the gaming board they will be available to answer any questions they have about their $150 million plan.
The winery said the casino development will create hundreds of jobs and become a destination location in southern Illinois.
The Illinois Gaming Board will hold their next meeting virtually on November 17.
