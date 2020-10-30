Ill. Gaming Board license approvals on hold, delays Walker’s Bluff casino plans

The site for new casino resort at Walker's Bluff is in Williamson County, which would adjoin the winery property in Jackson County. (Source: KFVS12)
By Marsha Heller | October 30, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:04 AM

SRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Walker’s Bluff in Carterville will have to wait six months to find out if they can begin work on a casino destination resort.

The Illinois Gaming Board has requested a six month extension from the State due to COVID-19 mitigations, re-openings and closings.

Walker’s Bluff told the gaming board they will be available to answer any questions they have about their $150 million plan.

The winery said the casino development will create hundreds of jobs and become a destination location in southern Illinois.

The Illinois Gaming Board will hold their next meeting virtually on November 17.

