Ill. ballot issue: Graduated income tax amendment
The graduated income tax amendment is on the Illinois ballot for November 3. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | October 30, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 10:56 AM

(KFVS) - The graduated income tax amendment is on the Illinois ballot for November 3.

According to Ballotpedia, the amendment would repeal the state’s requirement that personal income tax is a flat rate across income. It would allow the state to create a graduated income tax.

In June 2019, Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill that would enact the graduated income tax if approved by voters.

Read the ballot question in full below.

“The proposed amendment grants the state authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the ‘flat tax,' that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. Your are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution. For the proposed amendment of Section 3 of Article IX of the Illinois Constitution.”
Constitution ballot proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution

A “yes” vote supports repealing the current requirement of a flat rate and allow the state to create legislation for a graduated income tax rate.

A “no” vote opposes the amendment, leaving the requirement that state personal income tax be a flat rate.

