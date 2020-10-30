Ill. ballot issue: Graduated income tax amendment

(KFVS) - The graduated income tax amendment is on the Illinois ballot for November 3.
According to Ballotpedia, the amendment would repeal the state’s requirement that personal income tax is a flat rate across income. It would allow the state to create a graduated income tax.
In June 2019, Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill that would enact the graduated income tax if approved by voters.
Read the ballot question in full below.
A “yes” vote supports repealing the current requirement of a flat rate and allow the state to create legislation for a graduated income tax rate.
A “no” vote opposes the amendment, leaving the requirement that state personal income tax be a flat rate.
