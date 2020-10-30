Heartland Voter Guide: Nov. 3, 2020

Heartland Voter Guide: Nov. 3, 2020
The general election is Tuesday, November 3. Here is some information you need to know before you vote.
By Amber Ruch | October 30, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 2:10 PM

(KFVS) - The general election is Tuesday, November 3. Here is some information you need to know before you vote.

Sample ballots are available at your polling location or the office of your local election authority.

You can click here to see some sample ballots from counties in the Heartland.

You can also look it up on your state’s website:

State ballot issues

Missouri

Illinois

State races

Missouri

Governor

  • Mike Parson
  • Nicole Galloway
  • Rik Combs
  • Jerome Bauer

Lt. Governor

  • Mike Kehoe
  • Alissia Canady
  • Bill Slantz
  • Kelley Dragoo

Attorney General

  • Eric Schmitt
  • Rich Finneran
  • Kevin Babcock

Secretary of State

  • John (Jay) Ashcroft
  • Yinka Faleti
  • Carl Freese
  • Paul Lehmann
  • Paul Venable

Treasurer

  • Scott Fitzpatrick
  • Vicki Lorenz Englund
  • Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff
  • Joseph Civettini

Mo. 8th Congressional District

  • Jason Smith
  • Kathy Ellis
  • Tom Schmitz

Mo. House Dist. 147

  • Andy Leighton
  • Wayne Wallingford

Illinois

U.S. Senate

  • Mark C. Curran Jr.
  • Richard J. Durbin
  • Willie L. Wilson
  • David Black
  • Danny Malouf

U.S. House of Representative Dist. 12

  • Mike Bost
  • Raymond C. Lenzi

U.S. House Dist. 15

  • Erika Weaver
  • Mary Miller

Ill. State House 115th Dist.

  • Paul Jacobs
  • Randy Auxier
  • Ian Peak

Ill. State House 116th Dist.

  • Nathan Reitz
  • David Friess

Kentucky

U.S. Senate

  • Mitch McConnell
  • Amy McGrath
  • Brad Barron

U.S. House of Representative Dist. 1

  • James R. Comer
  • James Rhodes

Local races

Missouri

  • Madison County sheriff
    • Kyle Danback
    • Katy McCutcheon
  • Iron County sheriff
    • Jeff Burkett
    • Hershel Shipman
  • Reynolds County sheriff
    • Cody Newman
    • Donald Horn
  • Wayne County sheriff
    • Dean Finch
    • Woody Massa

Illinois

  • Illinois State Supreme Court 5th Dist
    • Judy Cates
    • David Overstreet
  • Franklin County State’s Attorney
    • Phillip Butler
    • Abby Dinn
  • Hardin County State’s Attorney
    • Todd Bittle
    • Lacie McDonald
  • Jackson County State’s Attorney
    • Joe Cervantez
    • Mike Carr
  • Murphysboro cannabis sales
  • Johnson County State’s Attorney
    • Tambra Cain
    • Tricia Turner Shelton

Kentucky

  • Paducah mayor
    • Richard Abraham
    • George Bray
  • Paducah city council
    • Carol Gault
    • Mike Reed
    • Sandra Wilson
    • David Guess
    • Raynarldo Henderson
    • Melinda Winchester
    • Robert Shy
    • Lakilia Bedeau

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.