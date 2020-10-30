Heartland Voter Guide: Nov. 3, 2020

(KFVS) - The general election is Tuesday, November 3. Here is some information you need to know before you vote.
Sample ballots are available at your polling location or the office of your local election authority.
You can click here to see some sample ballots from counties in the Heartland.
You can also look it up on your state’s website:
Missouri
Illinois
Missouri
Governor
- Mike Parson
- Nicole Galloway
- Rik Combs
- Jerome Bauer
Lt. Governor
- Mike Kehoe
- Alissia Canady
- Bill Slantz
- Kelley Dragoo
Attorney General
- Eric Schmitt
- Rich Finneran
- Kevin Babcock
Secretary of State
- John (Jay) Ashcroft
- Yinka Faleti
- Carl Freese
- Paul Lehmann
- Paul Venable
Treasurer
- Scott Fitzpatrick
- Vicki Lorenz Englund
- Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff
- Joseph Civettini
Mo. 8th Congressional District
- Jason Smith
- Kathy Ellis
- Tom Schmitz
Mo. House Dist. 147
- Andy Leighton
- Wayne Wallingford
Illinois
U.S. Senate
- Mark C. Curran Jr.
- Richard J. Durbin
- Willie L. Wilson
- David Black
- Danny Malouf
U.S. House of Representative Dist. 12
- Mike Bost
- Raymond C. Lenzi
U.S. House Dist. 15
- Erika Weaver
- Mary Miller
Ill. State House 115th Dist.
- Paul Jacobs
- Randy Auxier
- Ian Peak
Ill. State House 116th Dist.
- Nathan Reitz
- David Friess
Kentucky
U.S. Senate
- Mitch McConnell
- Amy McGrath
- Brad Barron
U.S. House of Representative Dist. 1
- James R. Comer
- James Rhodes
Missouri
- Madison County sheriff
- Kyle Danback
- Katy McCutcheon
- Iron County sheriff
- Jeff Burkett
- Hershel Shipman
- Reynolds County sheriff
- Cody Newman
- Donald Horn
- Wayne County sheriff
- Dean Finch
- Woody Massa
Illinois
- Illinois State Supreme Court 5th Dist
- Judy Cates
- David Overstreet
- Franklin County State’s Attorney
- Phillip Butler
- Abby Dinn
- Hardin County State’s Attorney
- Todd Bittle
- Lacie McDonald
- Jackson County State’s Attorney
- Joe Cervantez
- Mike Carr
- Murphysboro cannabis sales
- Johnson County State’s Attorney
- Tambra Cain
- Tricia Turner Shelton
Kentucky
- Paducah mayor
- Richard Abraham
- George Bray
- Paducah city council
- Carol Gault
- Mike Reed
- Sandra Wilson
- David Guess
- Raynarldo Henderson
- Melinda Winchester
- Robert Shy
- Lakilia Bedeau
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.