Heartland family goes all out for community during Halloween

WEST FRANKFORT, Il. (KFVS) - One Heartland family is going above and beyond to bring the fright out in the community during the pandemic.
Sitting right off of East Poplar St. in West Frankfort, a Halloween site like you never seen before.
“I love the gore. I love the screams from the adults and the kids," said Patsy Holland.
Patsy Holland and Nicholas Conaughty put on a show that might make you scream, laugh or cry.
“This year we have cars that get to drive thru, and we have Freddy, Michael, Leatherface, Jason, clowns and we have pumpkin on stilts that comes through and they scare each and every car," Holland said.
The night full of terror gets even worse, when the clowns join you for a ride.
“I always say if you don’t want them in your car lock those doors cause they will get in your car," she said.
Holland said it all started ten years ago, she threw a halloween party for her sister and friends and now it’s grown into something bigger.
“We are getting people from out of state all the time. We’ve heard Evansville, we’ve heard St. Charles which is, you know, in St. Louis, we are hearing Kentucky, we hear them all," she said.
And this year the two wanted to get spookier.
A replica of the house from the movie Halloween, now sits across the street…
“It’s all sturdy and you can get on the porch and be killed by Michael for pictures," she said.
Holland said there’s one reason they keep up the fright every year.
“We do it for the community. We started out cause it was our own pleasure, we just loved halloween a lot and then we just, we were like, hey let’s put this outside, instead of in the garage and let every body see it,' she said.
If you’re brave take a drive down East Poplar St.
Holland said on Halloween night they also will pass out free king size candy bars and hot dogs.
For more information about the haunted drive-thru, visit Holland and Conaughty’s Facebook page.
