Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.
Health departments in southern Illinois continue to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing events. (Source: Southern 7 Health Department)
By Marsha Heller | October 30, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 6:37 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,363 new COVID-19 cases and 56 additional deaths on Tuesday.

A total of 395,458 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 9,675 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 22 through October 28 is 8.2 percent.

Currently, 7,542,098 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.