Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,363 new COVID-19 cases and 56 additional deaths on Tuesday.
A total of 395,458 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 9,675 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 22 through October 28 is 8.2 percent.
Currently, 7,542,098 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
