First Alert: Hello sunshine!

We are finally drying out!
Clouds slowly moved out overnight, which allowed for chilly wake-up temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.
There will be plenty of sunshine today!
Afternoon high temperatures will still be below average in the 50s.
Tonight temps will drop into the 40s and into the 30s by Saturday morning.
A few clouds will push in Saturday afternoon, but the weekend is looking dry.
Halloween night will be chilly with temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s through the evening and night.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, but breezy as a cold front moves through.
Temperatures Monday morning will fall into the 20s and 30s, so a freeze is looking very likely over much of the Heartland.
Next week will be sunny and dry with temps in the 50s and climbing to the mid-60s.
