First Alert Friday Forecast

After days of clouds and rain, a much drier pattern is setting up for the next several days. In fact our next significant chance of precip may not arrive until next weekend or beyond. In the short-term, we’ll have dry and seasonably cool conditions through the upcoming weekend. A dry front will push through Saturday night into early Sunday….so we’ve added some clouds to the Halloween forecast, but right now it doesn’t look like the system will have enough moisture for any rain chances. Behind the front, Sunday will be breezy and cooler.
Next week looks dry (and mainly clear) with a gradual warming trend. Sunday night/Monday morning may bring freezing temperatures…..but by about the middle of next week temps will begin to inch a bit above normal…and currently the following weekend is looking dry and warm with highs near 70 and lows near 50!
