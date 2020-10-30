Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 31 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting one more Saline County resident has died and 31 new cases of COVID-19.
Saline County has 17 new cases, Gallatin County has one new case, and White County has nine new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 700 lab confirmed positives, including 12 deaths.
White County has had a total of 312 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 136 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
