Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 31 new cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 31 new cases
COVID-19 (Source: WAFB)
By Ashley Smith | October 30, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 3:50 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting one more Saline County resident has died and 31 new cases of COVID-19.

Saline County has 17 new cases, Gallatin County has one new case, and White County has nine new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 700 lab confirmed positives, including 12 deaths.

White County has had a total of 312 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 136 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.