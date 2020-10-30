Dry weather expected all weekend

Wow...how amazing did the sunshine feel today? Great news, we are tracking a lot more sunshine in the coming week. Temperatures will be chilly tonight, and our Kentucky and Tennessee counties are officially under a Frost Advisory. Much of the Heartland will wake up to frost early Saturday as temperatures dip into the 30s. There will be some passing clouds in the afternoon hours on Saturday, but temperatures will be a touch warmer than what we saw today. Highs will top out near 60 Saturday. A cold front will kick the winds back up on Sunday, and temperatures will drop a little from Saturday’s highs. Sunday night much of the Heartland is under a Freeze Watch. Widespread 20s are expected by daybreak on Monday, which would put an end to our growing season.