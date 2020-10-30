Drive-thru flu clinic underway in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Center is holding a drive-thru flu clinic in Jackson on Friday, October 30.
The clinic is being held at Jackson Fire and Rescue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Flu shots will be available for anyone 6-months of age and older.
This includes the high-dose flu shots for adults 65 years and older.
Pneumonia shots will also be available.
No appointment is necessary.
For more information about the flu clinic and others planned for November, contact the Cape Girardeau County Health Center at 573-335-7846.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.