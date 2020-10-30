Chilly Friday Morning

A chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few isolated low 40s. Clear skies now will set us up for a very sunny day ahead. Even though it will be cool, the sunshine will be nice. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop into the 40s during the early evening and the 30s by Saturday morning.
There will be a few more clouds on Saturday but staying dry. Sunday will be mostly sunny but breezy as a cold front moves through. Sunshine will be the tend all next week. Temperatures will be in the 50s, but near the middle to end of next week they will climb back near average in the mid 60s.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.