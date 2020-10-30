Center of Speech and Hearing helps to create safe space for kids with special needs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Halloween can be a fun time for most children, but trick-or-treating can be a challenge for kids with sensory issues.
The Center of Speech and Hearing at Southeast Missouri State University teamed up with the National Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association to host a trunk-or-treat for kids with special needs.
Clinic Coordinator Amy Herren said that kids with special needs and sensory issues have a hard time adapting to the sounds and sights of Halloween and it is important to responsive and patient during this time.
“We call it serve and return. So, we want that child to have that opportunity to and we take that opportunity and expand on it. So that way that child can continue to build the skills that they have,” said Herren.
This is the second year for the event, but the first time it was held outside because of COVID-19.
