Cape Girardeau Public School Dist. to close to students Monday, Tuesday before Thanksgiving for cleaning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public School District says students will not be in session the entire week of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The school district said it will use Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24 as deep cleaning days. Teachers will be giving assignments to be finished at home on those two days.
This decision comes after the high school only will move to all virtual learning starting on Monday, Nov. 2 and returning to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 9.
According to the school district, the high school going all virtual was due to an increase in students and staff being forced to quarantine.
