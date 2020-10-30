Bi-County Health Department reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Franklin County has 23 new cases, and Williamson County has 35 cases.
There have been a total of 2,061 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,104 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.
62 people have died in Williamson County and 11 have died in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 1,198 have recovered in Williamson County and 562 have recovered in Franklin County.
