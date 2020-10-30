Bi-County Health Department reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

By Ashley Smith | October 30, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 3:12 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Franklin County has 23 new cases, and Williamson County has 35 cases.

There have been a total of 2,061 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,104 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.

62 people have died in Williamson County and 11 have died in Franklin County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 1,198 have recovered in Williamson County and 562 have recovered in Franklin County.

