What you need to know Oct. 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, October 29.
Flash flooding remains a concern today.
Heavy rain continues to push through the Heartland this morning through this evening.
A flood watch is in effect for much of the region.
Much of the Heartland will see 1.5 inches to 3.5 inches of rain, with scattered higher totals possible.
Drivers be aware, pooling on roadways and flooded streets will be a hazard.
Do not drive through flooded roadways. Turn around and seek a safer route.
High temperatures today will start of in the upper 40s to 50s, but they will be dropping by the afternoon as this upper-low continues to move further away from the region.
Strong northly winds with gusts up to 30 mph by the afternoon will make temps feel like the low 40s to the upper 30s.
Later tonight the rain will end.
Sunshine and drier conditions return on Friday.
The weekend is also looking dry and sunny, but cool.
Halloween night will be chilly with temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s through the evening and night.
- Some Heartland gun shops are seeing an increase in sales ahead of the November 3 election.
- Portageville High School, Cape Central High School, Holcomb R-III schools and the Frankfort Community School District are switching to remote learning due COVID-19. Nel Holcomb R-IV schools in Cape Girardeau County is extending their fall break due to COVID-19.
- Federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system.
- A fast-moving Zeta weakened to a tropical storm as it barrels northeast this morning. Zeta made landfall in Louisiana as a strong Category 2 storm. At least one person was killed in the storm.
- Typhoon Molave set off landslides that killed at least 15 people and left 38 missing in central Vietnam.
- Thousands of Californians were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday as calmer winds helped firefighters beat back two wind-driven wildfires.
- Kroger will soon have rapid COVID-19 antibody tests at all its pharmacies across the country.
- Voting history of a 103-year-old Detroit woman dates back to FDR.
- The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus and a utility vehicle in eastern Tennessee. The bus driver and a 7-year-old girl were killed. Eight other children were injured.
