Stolen car found crashed into bridge

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies responding to a crash ended up with a mystery on their hands.
Crews were called at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28 to single vehicle crash on KY Highway 1686 near the Graves and Hickman County lines. This is in the Rule Shack area.
When Graves County Sheriff’s deputies arrived they found a white car with a smashed front from crashing into a bridge.
The car had severe damage.
No one could be found in or around the vehicle.
Upon further investigation, the deputies learned that the car had been stolen sometime overnight from a Hickman County home.
The investigation into the car crash and theft is ongoing.
