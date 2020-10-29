S7HD reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Alexander County has 10 new COVID-19 cases, one case is in Hardin County, 10 more cases are in Johnson County, three cases are in Massac County, both Pope and Pulaski Counties have one new case, Union County has two.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1828 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There are currently 622 active cases in the region.
They also reported 12 new recovered cases, bringing the total to 1,177.
26 people have died.
